BELLOWS FALLS — Locals can celebrate the history of the Miss Bellows Falls Diner with a featured guest speaker at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Rockingham Free Public Library.
Diner historian Richard J. S. Gutman will be the event's guest speaker. Born during WWII, a beloved hometown Vermont institution, Worcester Lunch Car #771, aka the Miss Bellows Falls Diner, is coming back to life. The lunch car is listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation National Register.
Gutman is the author of "American Diner Then and Now." In an illustrated lecture, Gutman will trace the evolution of these everyday eateries built by the Worcester Lunch Car Company, of which the Miss Bellows Falls is a prime example.
The forebears of diners were horse-drawn lunch wagons that first plied the streets 150 years ago in the industrial towns of the Northeast, very much the food trucks of their day. As factories emerged to produce the restaurants-on-wheels, the Worcester Lunch Car and Carriage Manufacturing Co. was founded in 1906 and became Southern Vermont's preeminent builder.
Charlie Hunter, Bellows Falls resident, artist and Board member of Rockingham For Progress, contacted Gutman for advice on the Miss Bellows Falls diner restoration project.
"I was first introduced to Richard Gutman when I was a teenager and a fan of photo-realist diner painter John Baeder in the 1970s. Baeder often referenced Gutman's book, "American Diner," and when it was reprinted, I snapped up a copy. A few years ago, when I started to post to Instagram for my art business, I saw that Richard Gutman had a vigorous presence there, and started following him. When Rockingham For Progress started working on the Miss Bellows Falls project, we knew we needed a diner expert in our corner and I reached out to him,” said Hunter.