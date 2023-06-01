WILMINGTON — On Thursday, June 8, St. Mary’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church will be hosting a dinner and presentation by Twin Valley High School students who walked the legendary pilgrimage route, the Camino de Santiago.
Every other year since 2009, Athletic Director Buddy Hayford and a Spanish teacher have led a group of students along the most famous of the great medieval pilgrimage routes of Europe. For over a thousand years, the Camino has drawn pilgrims who walk distances of 100 (the minimum required to earn the official certificate, the Credential) to 1,000 or more kilometers on foot to the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela.
The total number of pilgrims in recent years has reached 350,000 annually. In April, this year’s student pilgrims, accompanied by Hayford and Emily Beeman, their Spanish teacher, spent six days with Spanish host families and then five days traveling without complaint the 100 kilometers on foot to Santiago.
St. Mary’s is one of the sponsoring churches of the Deerfield Valley Pilgrimage Walk on Sept. 16 and 17, a local annual 25-mile pilgrimage that was inspired in part by the Camino.
The dinner will run from 6 to 7 p.m. on June 8, with the presentation starting at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public and free of charge. As a bonus, a group of high school students from the Spanish host families will also be in attendance. St. Mary’s is at 13 East Main Street, with parking behind the building.
For more information, contact Dick Ward at 802-464-8480 or Lincoln Rathnam at 781-715-5968 or email vtpilgrim@gmail.com.