PUTNEY — A hot meal isn’t always easy to come by.
That’s why local organizations have partnered to offer Senior Lunch, with pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in-house meals at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The event is sponsored by Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange.
The menu includes roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable quiche as vegetarian option, green bean casserole, buttered carrots, apple sauce and gingerbread with whipped cream for dessert.
Call to make reservations at 802-254-1128.