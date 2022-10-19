WESTMINSTER — Compass School will host a Latin American-inspired tapas-style dinner and a musical performance by Cara Trezise on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Trezise is a vocal artist, dancer and educator based in Vermont. Her inexhaustible passions for song, food, movement and sparkle offer a joyously eclectic musical experience. For this year's Compass Fiesta Trezise will perform a set of Cuban and Latin music on guitar and then facilitate a salsa dance class. Her website is available at www.caramiamusic.com.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with fabulous food, and concurrently there will be a few raffle items. All-inclusive presale tickets for dinner and music are $20 for adults and $18 for students – $45 for family. Tickets at the door are $25 for adults, $20 for students and $50 for families.
All proceeds of the evening will benefit the Compass junior class Global Connection trip to Spain. The Global Connections Program focuses on cultural immersion and international understanding and is an integral part of the junior class curriculum, inspiring students to broaden their horizons as global citizens.
This fundraising dinner and concert is key to making this travel program affordable to all 11th and 12th graders, regardless of family income. Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased ahead of time from Compass School, 802-463-2525.