BRATTLEBORO -- Join 350 Brattleboro and friends for an online discussion of the book "All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis," from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Come early at 2:30 p.m. for extra time to mingle
Read parts or all of the book and stay tuned for which essays to be featured. Come with your ideas and inspiration, and participants will discuss ways that people can take action locally. Everyone's Books is offering 25 percent off of print copies of the book.
Pre-registration required at https://web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAod-Ggrz4oHNwfmcnaU65YjcKOXhVJ0UB9
Questions? abby@350vt.org