BRATTLEBORO — Rebirthing Democracy: What is it and why do we need to?
Those questions and more will be discussed at the next Brattleboro Democracy Forum at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, in the community meeting room at Brooks Memorial Library and via Zoom.
To join the meeting click on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86576460007?pwd=ZGpVWUhnVmRHbFR2SlhKTVZmVU1oZz09 or call 646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 865 7646 0007 / Passcode: 821603).
Join in with Liam Madden, activist and political change maker, who describes what kinds of structural innovations need to be considered to create a politics capable of meeting our biggest challenges. Rebirthing Democracy focuses not on changing the players, but instead on changing the rules to the game - through innovations to the technology, social processes, and mindsets we use to collectively solve big, complex and scary problems.
Madden is a Marine Corps veteran, an antiwar leader, and an MIT climate solver. He lives in Bellows Falls with his wife Lauren, 3-year-old son June and perhaps by the time of this event, a new son Winn. Madden is a solar energy professional.
The Brattleboro Democracy Forum is produced by We Celebrate Democracy Civil Rights For All, a nonprofit in Marlboro dedicated to positive nonviolent public action for democracy and civil rights for all people.