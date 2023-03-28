BENNINGTON — Meg Mott, who has taught political theory and constitutional law for 20 years, will address the issues of "Hate Speech in a Free Speech Society" on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Meetinghouse at 108 School St.
The event is free and open to the public, and the building is accessible to all people.
Mott will discuss the history of speech laws in the U.S., how states and municipalities have tried to curb offensive speech and how the Supreme Court has ruled on these efforts. She will explore how speech fits into the cycle of American democracy. While some argue that limits on speech are necessary for marginalized people to feel welcome in the public sphere, others argue that the criminalization of speech serves the needs of the penal state more than the general public.
Mott taught at Marlboro College. Her award winning series on the first 10 Amendments, "Debating Our Rights," brings civil discussions on contentious issues to public libraries and colleges.
The program is funded by the Vermont Humanities Council and co-sponsored by the American Association of University Women, Bennington Branch and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington.