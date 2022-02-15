PUTNEY — Get your groove on this Sunday — on the ice. Next Stage Arts partners with the Brattleboro Winter Carnival for a DJ’ed dance party at Brattleboro’s Nelson Withington Skating Facility at Living Memorial Park, 7 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $5 per person, and skates can be rented for $3.
“Next Stage is honored to participate in the Brattleboro Winter Carnival,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “The Disco on Ice is going to be a fun, family-friendly way to connect people, music, and ice skating.”
The event will be DJ’ed by Keith Marks.