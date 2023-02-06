BRATTLEBORO — Djeli, formerly William Forchion, will read from his most recent book of poetry, “The Day after Juneteenth,” and will lead a discussion about Black history and where we are today at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the main reading room of Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St.
“Far too often we discuss opposites in order to find commonality. This presentation is a sharing of new perspectives on recentering community,” says Djeli, a thought leader, life coach, public speaker, lifelong storyteller, and former Cirque du Soleil acrobat who has traveled the world collecting stories. Ki uses oral and written traditions, including poetry, to create an atmosphere of curiosity and dialogue, even around difficult topics and helps transform overwhelmed to overjoyed. Books will be available for sale and signing.
The program is free and open to the public and is accessible to people in wheelchairs.
For more information, visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-5290.