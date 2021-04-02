BELLOWS FALLS — Dr. Alexis Chesney will discuss “Preventing Lyme and Other Tick-Borne Diseases” over Rockingham Library Zoom at 6 p.m. April 7.
Dr. Chesney will review the various ticks found in North America and the disease-causing pathogens that they carry. She’ll discuss the signs and symptoms of the most common tick-borne diseases and provide strategies for preventing tick bites. There will be time allotted for Q & A near the end of this program.
Dr. Chesney is a naturopathic physician, acupuncturist, author and educator. She works full-time at Sojourns Community Health Clinic and has a small part-time private practice. Her book, “Preventing Lyme and Other Tick-Borne Diseases,” is available for purchase from Sojourns Community Health Clinic, local bookstores, Amazon and Indiebound.
This program is part of a series: “Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change” at Rockingham Library sponsored by a grant from the American Library Association. The EPA states that “warming temperatures associated with climate change are projected to increase the range of suitable tick habitat and are therefore one of multiple factors driving the observed spread of Lyme disease.”
To receive an invitation to this Zoom discussion, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270. There is an alternative method of joining Zoom through a phone call (here might be a phone charge for this).