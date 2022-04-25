BRATTLEBORO — “Social Media and the Brain” is the title of the speech that will be presented and evaluated this Thursday when BrattleMasters, the local Toastmasters club, meets at 6 p.m.
BrattleMasters is a group dedicated to providing a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every individual member has the opportunity to develop oral communication and leadership skills. Thursday meeting will be in Room 249 at Vermont Technical College, Brooks House. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom, beginning at 5:50 p.m., at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89204729763?pwd=dHdtL1FxK0hwRExYVlVnNzZzQ0pCQT09.
The “ah counter” listens for filler words like ah, um, er, andah. The grammarian listens for exceptional uses of the English language as well as any slipups. A timer uses colors green, yellow and red to alert anyone speaking that their minimum or maximum time has been reached, as well as the halfway point. Toastmasters with these roles give reports near the end of the meeting which concludes no later than 7:30 p.m. and includes a short break. Guests will have a chance to participate in the extemporaneous speaking exercise along with Toastmasters.
Members choose from 11 paths to customize their journey to becoming a better speaker and leader. The names of these paths are: Dynamic Leadership, Effective Coaching, Engaging Humor, Innovative Planning, Leadership Development, Motivational Strategies, Persuasive Influence, Presentation Mastery, Strategic Relationships, Team Collaboration and Visionary Communication.