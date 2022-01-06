BRATTLEBORO — Town dog and wolf-hybrid licenses are available for the 2022 licensing period. Vermont dogs and wolf-hybrids six months of age and older must be licensed on or before April 1.
Renewal licenses may be obtained in person at the Town Clerk’s office, by using the drop box in the Municipal Center parking lot, through the mail or online at www.brattleboro.org. Dogs being licensed in Brattleboro for the first time may be licensed in person, by using the drop box, or through the mail by printing the license form from the website listed above.
If an animal has been spayed or neutered, the certificate issued by the veterinarian must be presented when licensing the animal for the first time. A current rabies certificate issued and signed by a veterinarian must be filed with the Town Clerk.
Vaccination against rabies is required by Vermont Statutes before licensing. A current vaccination means: All dogs and wolf-hybrids over three months of age will be vaccinated against rabies. The initial vaccination will be valid for 12 months. Within 9 to 12 months of the initial vaccination, the animal must receive a booster vaccination.
All subsequent vaccinations following the initial vaccination are be valid for 36 months.
Due to COVID-19, the town wasn't able to hold its annual low-cost Rabies Clinic. If you haven’t been able to get a rabies vaccine for your pet this year, the Windham County Humane Society is offering them for $20. Call 802-254-2232 for an appointment; all vaccines are being administered at the Humane Society. Don’t let the cost, or difficulty getting into your vet, prevent you from taking care of your pet and your legal obligation. This is a an opportunity to take care of both.
Licensing fees on or before April 1: neutered, $19; unneutered $23.
Specially trained assistance dogs may be eligible for a reduced licensing fee.
Dogs and wolf-hybrids licensed after April 1 will be charged a penalty. Any person failing to license a dog or wolf-hybrid may be fined up to $100 and the dog or wolf-hybrid may be impounded. If an animal licensed last year has died or been given away, contact the Town Clerk's office at 802-251-8157 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.