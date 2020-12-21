BRATTLEBORO — The Recreation and Parks Department is closing Perseverance Skatepark and the Living Memorial Park Dog Park for the season, effective immediately, due to the weather. For information and updates follow them on Facebook at “Perseverance Skatepark at Living Memorial Park” or “Brattleboro Dog Park.”
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration form and more, visit the website at www.brattleboro.org or call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.