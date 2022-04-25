BRATTLEBORO — Resettlement groups are assisting Afghan refugees in Southern Vermont with their basic needs. For clothing donations, see Carry Me Home in Brattleboro, working with Ethiopian Community Development Council to coordinate in-kind donations. Their 'wish list' can be found at bit.ly/afghanlist.
Only donate requested items in clean, excellent condition. Items include clothing, head scarves, shoes, baby carriers, sewing material and more.
Donation drop-off times (always call ahead to 802-355-2256, in case the schedule changes) are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 3 to 4:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 9:30 to 11 a.m.
The location is Centre Church, 193 Main St., Brattleboro, Memorial Hall, on right side of stage behind curtain. There are designated boxes for members of the communities of St. Michael’s Episcopal, Hilltop Montessori and New England Center for Circus Arts.
The Community Development Council and Multicultural Community Center also are seeking some household items, including sewing machines and laptop computers. Sign up at bit.ly/afghan10things.
These resettlement groups are also helping connect refugees and asylum seekers with community volunteers. Learn more and sign up at:
- Carry Me Home: carrymehome.org
- Loaves and Fishes, Community lunch/food shelf at Centre Congregational Church: ruthtilghman@gmail.com
- ECDC Multicultural Community Center: ecdcus.org/mccvt
- Community Asylum Seekers Project: caspvt.org/volunteering
- St. Michael’s Refugee Ministry: bit.ly/afghanform.