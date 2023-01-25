BRATTLEBORO — Record-high car prices have persisted for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. But for a father and Afghan refugee now living in Brattleboro, a donated car is bringing relief from his family’s transportation struggles and enabling them to move forward in life.
Masoud Ahmadi was awarded a 2010 Toyota Corolla from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. The organization was founded in Vermont in 1996 as one of the nation’s first charitable car donation programs. Over the last 25 years, it has helped car donors give over 5,500 vehicles to neighbors in need, putting them on the road to self-sufficiency.
Upon receiving the car, Ahmadi wrote the donor of his new car a note saying, "Thank you so much. This vehicle will help my family get to the grocery store, doctor’s appointments and English classes. And, it will get me to work every day.”
Good News Garage says a national car shortage is driving up the prices for new and used cars to record highs. Many low-income individuals and families are unable to afford reliable vehicles, restricting their ability to obtain steady employment, bring their kids important places, and live self-sufficiently. The organization also says the need for donated vehicles is at a critical level. Donations are down and being far outpaced by the demand and need for reliable used cars.
“While we can’t solve the car shortage, we can certainly help some of those who are being hit the hardest,” said Cash Cranson, director of operations at Good News Garage. “However, our ability to help is limited by the number of car donations we receive. During this difficult time, choosing to donate your car is an act of kindness and compassion that makes a huge, immediate impact.”
Good News Garage awards cars to Vermont residents through a partnership with the state’s Reach Up agency. Car recipients must be Reach Up participants to qualify for cars. Those interested can find out more about Reach Up at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup.
For more information or to donate, visit www.GoodNewsGarage.org.
Good News Garage is a member of Ascentria Care Alliance, one of the largest human services organizations in New England. For more information, visit ascentria.org.