DOVER — Dover Free Library presents the film "Maradona: The Hand of God," starring Marco Leonardi, Julieta Diaz and Juan Leyrado on Monday at 3 p.m.
Marco Leonardi stars as Argentine soccer hero Diego Maradona, considered the greatest player in the history of the sport. Dramatizing many of the shocking highs and lows of this extraordinary athlete, the film explores his impoverished childhood, his rise from teenage celebrity to international idol, his drug abuse problems and frequent run-ins with laws, and his now infamous “hand of God” goal.
The runtime is 110 minutes. The film is not rated. This event is free and open to the public. For questions call 802-348-7488.