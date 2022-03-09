EAST DOVER — The Dover Free Library presents the feature film "Belfast," on Monday at 3 p.m. Runtime is 98 minutes and it's PG-13.
"A nine-year-old boy must chart a path towards adulthood through a world that has suddenly turned upside down. His stable and loving community and everything he thought he understood about life is changed forever but joy, laughter, music and the formative magic of the movies remain," said Rotten Tomatoes.
This event is free and open to the public. Questions, call 802-348-7488.