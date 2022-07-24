DOVER — On Monday, July 25, the Dover Free Library presents the feature film "High Ground," starring Jacob Junior Nayinggul, Simon Baker, Jack Thompson, Aaron Pedersen, Ryan Corr and Witiyana Marika. Showtime: 3 p.m. Runtime: 104 minutes. Rating: N/R.
Plot Summary: Travis never thought he would cross paths again with Australian indigenous Gutjuk, when he saved the life of this young child from the killings of the white men. Back from First World War, ex-sniper Travis recruits Gutjuk, now 19, to track down his uncle, the leader of the Aboriginal mob that terrifies the Territory. Travis has no choice but to trust the young Aboriginal and teach him to survive, while Gutjuk must take his life in his hands if he wants to find his place in between the white men and the Aborigines.
This event is free and open to the public. Any questions, call 802-348-7488.