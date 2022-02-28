EAST DOVER — On March 7, the Dover Free Library presents the feature film "The Summer of Soul." Run time is one hour and 57 minutes. Rated: PG-13. This event is free and open to the public. For questions call 802-348-7488.
In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson presents a powerful and transporting film created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. "The Summer of Soul" is said to shine a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest.
The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more.