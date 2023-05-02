DOVER — The Dover Free Library will present the feature film "All About Steve" at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 8.
The film stars Sandra Bullock, Bradley Cooper and Thomas Haden Church. After a lovely blind date, crossword-puzzle creator Mary Horowitz (Sandra Bullock) falls head over heels in love with Steve (Bradley Cooper), a news cameraman. Mary is convinced that she and Steve are soul mates and, with the encouragement of a reporter (Thomas Haden Church), follows Steve around the country in a bid to win his love. Along the way, she befriends an assortment of misfits who accept her for who she is, leading her to reassess her reasons for this strange journey.
The film will run for 99 minutes and is rated PG-13. This event is free and open to the public. For questions, call 802-348-7488.