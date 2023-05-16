DOVER — The Dover Free Library will present the feature film "From Time to Time," starring Maggie Smith, Timothy Spall, Hugh Bonneville and Paul Collins at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 22. The movie will run for 96 minutes and is rated PG.
Plot summary: In times of war, two centuries apart, two distinct worlds are linked by a single family and the house in which they live. It is 1944, and 13-year-old Tolly Oldknow is sent to spend Christmas with his grandmother whilst his mother searches for news of his father in wartime London. In the old house, he becomes a witness to events during the Napoleonic wars and finds himself slowly drawn into participating in the drama. Invisible to most people in the past, yet able to move amongst them, he begins to unravel the mystery which has bewildered his family for two centuries.
This event is free and open to the public. For questions, call 802-348-7488.