DOVER — The Dover Free Library will present the feature film “Silver Linings Playbook,” starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, on Monday.
After losing his job and wife and spending time in a mental institution, protagonist Pat Solatano (Bradley Cooper) winds up living with his parents (Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver). He wants to rebuild his life and reunite with his wife, but his parents would be happy if he just shared their obsession with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Things get complicated when Pat meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), who offers to help him reconnect with his wife if he does something very important for her in exchange.
Showtime is 3 p.m. with a runtime of 122 minutes. The movie is rated R.
This event is free and open to the public. For questions, call 802-348-7488.