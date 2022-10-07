DOVER — The Dover Free Library will feature scary and not so scary films for the month of October. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the library presents the feature film "The Mephisto Waltz," starring Alan Alda, Jacqueline Bisset and Barbara Parkins.
The movie follows a frustrated pianist himself, music journalist Myles Clarkson (Alan Alda) is thrilled to interview virtuoso Duncan Ely (Curt Jurgens). Duncan, however, is terminally ill and not much interested in Myles until noticing that Myles' hands are ideally suited for piano. Suddenly, he can't get enough of his new friend, and Myles' wife, Paula (Jacqueline Bisset), becomes suspicious of Duncan's intentions. Her suspicions grow when Duncan dies and Myles mysteriously becomes a virtuoso overnight.
Showtime will start at 3 p.m. and run for 115 minutes. The movie is rated R. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-348-7488.