DOVER — The Dover Girls On The Run (GOTR) team decided to do a 50/50 community service project to give back to things they care about. They not only collected more than $1,100 for GOTR scholarships, but also many items in their Pet Food Drive. Amazing. We are so very proud of your efforts, and from the community response, believe that others agree with your compassion and support for these local organizations.
GOTR wants to thank Shaw’s grocery store in Wilmington and the Dover 7-Eleven for supporting this community service action.
We want to send a special thank you to anyone out there who may have contributed to this effort. We can’t thank you enough.
Boxes will remain active through July 5. The pet food goods will then be donated to the Vermont Humane Society in Dummerston.
Our Girls on the Run show competence, confidence, and good character. They are caring and make connections with others, either in friendships or reaching out to help in the community.
They have made a big difference in many lives — cat/dog or future Girls On The Run. They are awesome!