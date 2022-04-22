DOVER — This coming Monday the Dover Free Library will present the film "Elizabeth I (part 1)," starring Helen Mirren and Jeremy Irons.
This two-part HBO Films miniseries explores the intersection of the private and public life of Elizabeth I (Mirren) in the latter half of her reign, offering a personal look at her allies, her enemies and her suitors as she struggles to survive in a male-dominated world. Part 1 explores Elizabeth's tempestuous relationship with the Earl of Leicester (Irons) as it survives a French suitor, war, treason, and illness. Part 2 follows Elizabeth through her later years, during which she had an equally passionate affair with the young, ambitious Earl of Essex (Hugh Dancy), who had been raised, ironically, by his stepfather Leicester. In the end, Elizabeth I sheds light on one of the most popular members of the monarchy who held absolute power over everything... except her heart.
This event is free and open to the public. Showtime is 3 p.m. and runtime is 109 minutes. The film is not rated. Questions: 802-348-7488.