DOVER — On Tuesday, the Dover Free Library presents the feature film “Six Minutes to Midnight,” starring Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard, James D’Arcy and David Schofield.
The movie is set in the summer of 1939, and influential families in Nazi Germany have sent their daughters to a finishing school in an English seaside town to learn the language and be ambassadors for a future looking National Socialist. A teacher there sees what is coming and is trying to raise the alarm. But the authorities believe he is the problem.
The film begins at 5:30 p.m. and runs 99 minutes. It is rated PG-13 and free and open to the public. For questions, contact 802-348-7488.