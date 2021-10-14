DOVER — On Monday, the Dover Free Library will present the feature film The Green Knight, starring Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander.
In a description from Rotten Tomatoes, the film is an epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, the film tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.
The movie will start at 5 p.m. and runs 129 minutes and is rated R. The movie is free and open to the public. For questions call 802-348-7488.