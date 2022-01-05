DOVER — On Monday, the Dover Free Library will present the feature film "The Children of Windermere."
Based on an extraordinary, untold true story of hope, this story follows child survivors of the Nazi Holocaust and the remarkable team who were responsible for helping these children rebuild their lives as they forge friendships that will become a lifeline to a better future.
The show will begin at 3 p.m. Its runtime will be 145 minutes, and the film is not rated. This event is free and open to the public. With questions, call 802-348-7488.