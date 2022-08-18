DOVER — On Monday afternoon, the Dover Free Library will presents the feature film "The World’s Fastest Indian," starring Anthony Hopkins, Dianne Ladd and Paul Rodriguez.
Plot Summary from Rotten Tomatoes: New Zealander Burt Munro spent years perfecting his classic Indian motorcycle. The year is 1967, and Burt takes his machine to Utah's salt flats, where he attempts the impossible, using his dream bike to set a new world's record for speed. Based on a true story, the record Munro set more than three decades ago still has not been broken to this day.
Showtime is 3 p.m. The film is rated PG-13 and runtime is 127 minutes. This event is free and open to the public. Questions: 802-348-7488.