DOVER — Participants in the Girls on the Run program at Dover School created a little library in front of the school.
"At the close of this years' season, as the Girls on the Run curriculum prescribes, the girls explore the concept of community and how they can help those communities they are a part of," said Wendy Johnson, physical education teacher at Dover School. "Out of the lessons/workouts on community and how we can help evolved a tremendous community project."
Johnson said the themes of "fundraising, books and library" resonated with the girls, thus launching the idea for a little free library.
"It all came together effortlessly," she said.
A coach's partner built the box. The girls painted the box and donated books.
The girls announced the project at All School Sing, which brought in more books. They also wrote the directions for using the library and put it all together before the last week of school.
"They couldn't have been more in charge of this project," Johnson said. "It was wonderful."
Johnson called Girls on the Run "an amazing program."
"It's an honor, as a coach, to watch the girls' growth, confidence, and resilience bloom throughout the season," she said. "I thank GOTR for the opportunity to help my students bloom through this wonderful program."