DOVER — Rather than adopt another mandate, the town will be issuing a statement of support for any mask policy local businesses choose.
As other communities begin to require masking in response to COVID-19, Dover officials said business owners and residents have been asking if Dover would be bringing back the measure. At a special Select Board meeting Thursday, Board Chairwoman Victoria Capitani noted the Mount Snow ski resort in West Dover is already requiring masks inside establishments.
Dover Police Chief Randy Johnson said if someone enters a business with a policy requiring masks without one, the police can be called and the unmasked person can be cited for trespassing if they refuse to leave.
"We will go down there and we will deal with that person and say, 'This is their policy,'" he said. "That way it's up to the business."
Eric Durocher, economic development director for the town, said he doesn't think a mandate is necessary and businesses can have their own signs. Board member Dan Baliotti, who owns Coffee Barn Cafe in West Dover, said he has a sign asking customers to wear masks at his business.
Capitani suggested the Select Board come up with wording for a statement to say it supports businesses with their masking policies.
"You have to make it for your own situation," she said. "If you have immunocompromised people or really small space, you have to make those decisions all of the time."
The board plans to take up the statement at a future meeting.