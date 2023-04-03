WESTMINSTER — To date, 105 Vermont municipalities have approved declarations of inclusion as part of a statewide effort to make equity part of the fabric of Vermont.
Equity and inclusion act to reinforce welcoming policies for diligent workers seeking opportunities offered in Vermont and then serve as protection for talented, yet marginalized, young residents who want to flourish as productive citizens in Vermont, according to advocates.
Gov. Phil Scott, who signed Vermont’s Proclamation of Inclusion in May of 2021, said, “The fact is if we want stronger, more economically secure communities, we need more people and more diversity in Vermont. I hope this effort sends a message to anyone who wants to live and work in a safe, healthy and welcoming state.”
Locally, Bellows Fall, Brattleboro, Brookline, Chester, Dover, Guilford, Jamaica, Londonderry, Ludlow, Newfane, Putney, Saxton’s River, Springfield, Vernon, and Wilmington have all developed their own declarations with Marlboro, Dummerston and Westminster still in discussion.
For those interested in helping draft a declaration for Westminster there is a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82497796380. A draft declaration will be developed to present to the April 12 Select Board Meeting.