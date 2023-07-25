DUMMERSTON — The Dummerston Conservation Commission will invite Vermont Land Trust lead forester Pieter Van Loon to speak at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, provisionally at the Dummerston Community Center.
Pieter will discuss his work over the past 23 years helping owners of conserved land care for their land. This will be an open and interactive conversation about issues such as rogue ATV use, invasive insects and plants, managing forests for carbon, overabundance of deer, promoting old forest characteristics in second-growth forests and any other issues attendees are interested in.
Pieter lives in an empty nest with his wife, Rachel, in Marlboro and was a consulting forester in Windham County prior to taking the job with VLT. When not working, he enjoys biking, birding, and being out on the water in a kayak or canoe.
The suggested donation is $5, which is split equally between the Community Center and Dummerston Conservation Commission.