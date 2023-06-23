DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions of Dummerston will be serving their second senior luncheon of the month with pick-up meals available from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and in-house serving until noon on Wednesday, June 28.
The menu includes chicken a la king over rice, vegetarian quiche and green beans, with a strawberry shortcake for dessert. A donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.
Reservations are strongly suggested and can be made by calling 802-254-1138 by leaving a name, phone number, the number of meals desired and where they will be eaten.