DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange of Dummerston present their second Wednesday luncheon this Wednesday as a take-out meal, and also inside seating for those who are vaccinated and choose to sit inside.
Lydia Taft Pratt Library plans to be present and books may be borrowed until the next lunch on October 27. The menu will include Golumpki, a vegetarian Golumpki alternative, mashed potato, mashed winter squash, gelatin salad, with Lemon Breeze for dessert. Reservations are requested by Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. if at all possible.
Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, the number of meals you want, whether you are eating in or taking it out and your phone number. A donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.