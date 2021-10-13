DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange will present its final public take-out supper of the season on Saturday, with take-out pick-up between 4:30 and 6 p.m. While all meals will be packaged as take-out, in house sitting and eating will be available during this same time frame.
Reservations are requested so that organizers know the number of meals to plan for, and meals cannot be guaranteed to those calling after noon on Saturday. Call the Grange Hall at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, the number of meals you want and your phone number.
The meal will consist of roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole and mashed winter squash, with pumpkin upside down pie for dessert. Tickets are $12 cash or check only. Thank you for supporting our Grange.