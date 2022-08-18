DUMMERSTON — The Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will present their 4th Wednesday Senior Luncheon at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Inside serving and take-outs are available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations are requested and need to be made by Tuesday evening if possible to ensure enough food is made. Reservations can be made by calling the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leaving a name, telephone number and the number of requested meals.
The menu will include Goulash, a vegetarian option of Cheese Tortellini and Spinach Bake, Corn on the Cob, vegetable gelatin salad and garlic bread with a fruit cobbler for dessert.
A donation of $3 for those 60 and over and $4 for those 59 and under is suggested.