DUMMERSTON — The Dummerston Historical Society’s newest exhibit, Faces of Dummerston: A Work in Progress, is currently on display at the Society’s Schoolhouse in Dummerston Center, featuring over 150 photographs of town residents.
Some images are ancient; more were taken within living memory. Teachers, farmers, firemen, bankers, truckers, writers, engineers—here they all are, some posed, many captured at public events such as the Apple Pie Festival.
The project is a work in progress. Some photos are yet to be identified. Visitors are invited to add names and catch errors. And when the pictures come off the walls, they will be preserved in albums to which new faces will be added over time. The exhibit will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. every Sunday until August 6, and other times by appointment.
Also on display is Charles Fish’s collection of cameras and other gear representing photographic practices of past and present.
The public is invited, admission is free, and the schoolhouse is handicapped accessible. For more information, email gailsvt@gmail.com or call 802-254-9311.