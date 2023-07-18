DUMMERSTON — The Dummerston Historical Society will host a party for retired citizen Don Hazelton at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at the Society's Schoolhouse in Dummerston Center. The public is invited to reminisce with Hazelton and his family about life in town over the course of his 90-plus years.
Hazelton's life has been one of enterprise and service. A keen student with an inquisitive mind, he received the Austine Prize as one of the four top students in the Brattleboro Hight School graduating class of 1948. Hazelton built a home in Dummerston where he and his wife Carolyn (Bunny), now deceased, raised five children, most of whom are expected at the celebration.
For years Dummerston children were ferried safely to school in the "Bunny Bus." Ever active in community affairs, Don and Bunny were chosen the Grange Citizens of the Year, and they were co-presidents of the Maple Valley Square Dance Club. Don was a 4-H leader for many years, and Bunny worked with him as a nurse at 4-H camp.
In the mid-1970s, he became one of the early EMTs for the local fire department and long served as a firefighter. He was once honored as EMT of the Year at a State Firefighters Convention. He brought his chainsaw and goodwill to the church's Wood Pantry project, which supplies free firewood to families in need. His splitter was at the service of the Pantry in his woodlot, where an enclosed lean-to served as his "office" and where you could find a soda and good talk.
Many small towns are fortunate to have public-spirited citizens like Don Hazelton. But he is also loved by friends and neighbors for countless acts of kindness, sometimes requiring hours of work with his ever-present tractor. If you offered to pay him, he would say, "No, it's a neighborly thing," in a tone of voice that suggested you should know better how such things should be done.
The celebration on July 20 will be held in the building where, over 80 years ago, he attended school and would go early to fire up the wood stove. The public is invited, admission is free, and the Schoolhouse is handicapped accessible. Refreshments will be served. For questions, email gailsvt@gmail.com or call 802-254-9311.