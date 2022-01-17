DUMMERSTON — Everyone is welcome at the Dummerston Historical Society's upcoming annual meeting, not just history buffs.
The 2022 meeting is slotted for 7 p.m. Thursday, via Zoom.
After a brief business meeting and election of officers the topic of discussion will be early engine driven transportation in Dummerston and nearby areas. Some specially invited “Old Timers” will encouraged by moderator Chuck Fish to share memories of the early days of motorized vehicles in the town, including automobiles, trucks, fire engines, planes, trains, roads and rope tows.
You may have your own story to tell. This program will be recorded and placed on the society's website, www.dummerstonhistoricalsociety.org.
Dummerston Historical Society programs are free of charge and all are encouraged to participate. Questions or more information: Gailsvt@gmail.com or 802-254-9311.
Join Zoom Meeting:
us02web.zoom.us/j/86196406923?pwd=QXM1SEoydTBmLzdERHJ6Nm5CTUpJZz09
Meeting ID: 861 9640 6923
Passcode: 933663