DUMMERSTON — The public is invited to join in for an informal visit to the Dummerston Historical Society Schoolhouse, adjacent to the Town office on Middle Road, this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be lots of artifacts, photos, scrapbooks, and displays depicting Dummerston history. Board members will be present to answer questions. The new 2023 Dummerston calendars are available as well as t-shirts, notecards and other items. Children will enjoy sitting at the old school desks and playing in the dry stone pound. The building is handicapped accessible and admission is free. For more information contact Gail at gailsvt@gmail.com or call 802-254-9311.