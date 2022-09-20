DUMMERSTON — After being closed to the public for almost two years due to the pandemic, the Dummerston Historical Society will be open several times this fall, beginning this Sunday, Sept. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. This is an opportunity to explore Dummerston history, review photographs of past exhibits and programs, search genealogies and discover the many artifacts in the Society’s collection.
Albums featuring Houses of Dummerston, Slab Hollow, West Dummerston Village and Post Office, West Dummerston Covered Bridge, Authors of Dummerston (over 30 local published authors) and many others are available for viewing and discussion. Board members will be available to help answer any questions.
Children are invited to sit in the old school desks and to explore the adjacent pound, recreated by Dan Snow. The Historical Society, originally a schoolhouse, is located in Dummerston Center next to the Town office.
The building is handicapped accessible and free of charge. For more information email gailsvt@gmail.com or call 802-254-9311. The Society will also be open on Sunday, Oct. 9 as part of the Dummerston Apple Pie festival, and on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.