DUMMERSTON — The Lydia Taft Pratt Library invites everyone, especially Dummerston kids, to the 2022 Summer Reading Program Kick-off Event: “Help Rebuild the Underwater City of Atlantis!” on Saturday, June 11, from noon to 2 p.m.
In keeping with the 2022 Summer Reading Program theme, Oceans of Possibilities, the kick-off event is designed to delight and excite the creative energies of children of all ages, while having fun with a variety of building toys, blocks and bricks, and thinking about the enduring power of myths and stories.
Children attending this event will have the chance to build towers, structures and cities, and help color the Oceans of Possibilities mural. They will also be able to register for the Summer Reading Program. There will be music and snacks and other activities. Children are welcome to dress in ocean-themed attire.
In conjunction with the Summer Reading kick-off event, the library will be resuming its Cinema Beneath the Stars film series at 8 p.m. Folks are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, a picnic supper and insect repellent. The movie is a classic that involves pirates and a pirate ship, a princess who becomes a bride, a giant, an evil prince and some rodents of unusual size. Rated PG.
Contact the library for more information, including the title of the movie: 802-258-9878 or dummerstonvtlibrary@gmail.com.