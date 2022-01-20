DUMMERSTON — Because of COVID-19, the next Dummerston Senior Meal will be a take-out only affair to protect the safety of the volunteer workers and participants.
The pick-up lunch, sponsored by Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange, is scheduled from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The menu this week is Turkey Pot Pie, mashed potato and gravy, cheese tortellini casserole and coleslaw, with pineapple upside down cake for dessert. Everyone picking up a meal is asked to wear a mask and social distance as much as possible. Suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older, and $4 younger folks. Reservations are needed by Tuesday at 5 p.m. to guarantee a meal. Call the grange at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, phone number and the number of meals you will order.