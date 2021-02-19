DUMMERSTON -- The town of Dummerston will not have an in-person Town Meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All articles usually voted on the floor at Town Meeting will be voted instead by Australian Ballot.
Residents may vote by mail or drop ballots off at the Town Office prior to March 2. To request an early ballot, either call the office (802-257-1496) or send the Town Clerk an email (townclerk@dummerston.org). Polls will be open on Tuesday, March 2, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting will take place in the downstairs of the Congregational Church. Safety protocols will be in place, just like they were for the recent elections. Masks are required.
The Dummerston Town Warnings may be found on the municipal website at http://dummerston.org.
The Dummerston Select Board will hold an Informational Session via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. to clarify the articles in the warning and to answer questions. Candidates for open Select Board positions will be given the opportunity to introduce themselves at the beginning. This meeting will also be streamed live to Comcast Channel 1085, YouTube and BCTV's Facebook Page for those who just want to listen. Find the detailed information on the Dummerston town website.