BRATTLEBORO — The musical duo Sharon & Daniel will lead a second annual Summer Solstice Celebration at 6:30 p.m. on June 21 at the West Village Meeting House at 29 South St., Brattleboro.
The highly participatory event will feature singing, dancing and merriment of all manner. The gathering is free of charge and family-friendly. The evening is sponsored by All Souls Church Unitarian Universalist and will be held outdoors or indoors in the case of bad weather.
With playful harmonies, acoustic guitars, percussion, keyboards and upright bass, Sharon Leslie and Daniel Kasnitz perform lively versions of popular hits with a funky, jazzy twist. They have prepared a wide selection of songs for folks of all ages to join together and honor the longest day of the year.
"We're thrilled to offer this celebration free of charge to the community and to have Sharon & Daniel back to lead the Summer Solstice festivities. They always have something new, fun and surprising up their sleeves," said All Souls Board President Leslie Kinney.
For more information, contact Daniel Kasnitz at 802-380-1369.