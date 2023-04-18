DUMMERSTON — The Green Mountain Conservancy is inviting everyone to participate in Earth Day activities at the Deer Run Nature Preserve.
Those activities include guided hikes and the removal of invasives such as Japanese Barberry and Glossy Buckthorn.
To participate, meet at the Deer Run Nature Preserve Trailhead at 940 Camp Arden Rd. in Dummerston on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Participants can engage in an Earth Day Meander with Mary Ellen Copeland, with a visit to the lair of a porcupine, to see where a bear has scratched on a power pole, and learn why the forest floor is covered with “pillows and cradles.”
Trail builder Roger Haydock will lead a guided hike with ample descriptions of the geology and natural features of the area and plenty of time for discussion and questions.
Join Dan Dubie, naturalist/ecologist, on a rigorous hike to the “Monument,” a curious rock structure on the trail.
Participants are also welcome to hike on their own.
Tools will be provided to folks who want to help remove invasive species, but participants should bring their own work gloves, a meal and water.
Registration is not required, but for more information, call 802-257-0012 or email info@greenmountainconservancy.org.