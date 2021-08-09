ROCKINGHAM -- As part of the Rockingham Library’s Summer Reading program, author, master storyteller and musician Michael Caduto will be performing for all ages on Friday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Rockingham Recreation area.
Using a range of entertaining voices and expressions, Caduto creates a host of humorous and dramatic animals and human characters. The audience is invited to accompany the songs, chants, native instruments, and dance. During this presentation, Caduto introduces participants to the great circles of life -- the basis for living sustainably with Earth. Caduto shares stories from traditional cultures found throughout the world including Africa, Europe, North America, and Central America.
His performance includes original Earth music from Caduto’s CD, "All One Earth: Songs for the Generations," as well as stories from his storytelling CD’s: "The Rainbow Garden" and "The Wisdom of Nature."
Caduto -- a juried artist with the Vermont Arts Council and the New Hampshire Council on the Arts -- is well-known as co-author of the national best-selling "Keepers of the Earth" series and "Native American Gardening: Stories, Projects and Recipes for Families."
He has traveled throughout North America, Europe and the Middle East performing stories and music for audiences of all ages. His latest children’s book is "The Garden of Wisdom: Earth Tales from the Middle East." His book "Catch the Wind, Harness the Sun" received the national Teacher’s Choice Award, and "Earth Tales from Around the World" was awarded the Aesop Prize for literary and artistic excellence by the American Folklore Society.
This program is free and open to the public. To protect the unvaccinated, masks are requested. For more information, call the Library at 802-463-4270, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, go online to rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.