BRATTLEBORO — “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
The Centre Congregational Church believes in these words of Nelson Mandela. For more than 20 years, Centre Church has been working to support education in the small community of Cabinitas, El Salvador.
In statistics from Stanford University, 6 percent of El Salvadoran children never attend any school. And only 33 percent of students who are old enough for secondary school actually attend. Centre Church hopes to support children in Cabinitas so that they can become educated, empowered citizens who will make a positive difference in their own country.
Centre Church has supported the education of children in Cabinitas by providing tuition scholarships. Each year, 12-15 children receive funds so that they can go to school safely within their own community. This year the school was challenged by the effects of COVID and by generally rising costs. Centre Church has taken on the challenge to raise not only $1,500 in tuition fees for 15 students but, in addition, to provide student book packets for those 15 students. Each student must purchase their own books, a $60 expense that many families struggle to pay. The support of the church, especially in this time of COVID, will mean that each family will be able to take full advantage of the education offered in the community of Cabinitas.
During this week in preparation for Easter, there will be a cross on the front lawn of Centre Church. It is their hope that the cross will come into full bloom on Easter morning, covered with flowers paid for by donations from church members and members of the community at large. Contributions can be made either in person in the envelopes provided or by mailing a contribution to Centre Congregational Church at 193 Main St., Brattleboro, Vermont, 05301. All proceeds will support the education of children in Cabinitas, El Salvador.