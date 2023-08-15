BRATTLEBORO — Locals are invited to join Edible Brattleboro for a hands-on and interactive blackberry-themed cooking event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, at the Canal Street entrance to the Brattleboro Co-op.
Together at the Blackberry blitz, members will make a late summer charcuterie board featuring a tomato blackberry salsa and enjoy a blackberry-themed dessert. Members will learn where to find late-season berries (raspberries, blackberries, blueberries) locally in August, how to use them, how to store them, and share favorite berry recipes.
Registration is required in advance at https://ediblebrattleboro.org/events/.